Chinese astronauts out of spacecraft for second extravehicular activity
10:50 UTC+8, 2021-08-20 0
Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming both slipped out of the space station core module Tianhe on Friday morning to conduct extravehicular activities for a second time.
China Central Television
Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming both slipped out of the space station core module Tianhe on Friday morning to conduct extravehicular activities for a second time, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
