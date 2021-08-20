Chinese astronauts out of spacecraft for second extravehicular activity

Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming both slipped out of the space station core module Tianhe on Friday morning to conduct extravehicular activities for a second time.

China Central Television

