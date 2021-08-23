﻿
News / Nation

China's internet health services gathering steam amid COVID-19

Xinhua
  21:28 UTC+8, 2021-08-23       0
Internet-based health services, supported by government policies and information technology, are gathering steam in China, a process partly hastened due to COVID-19.
Xinhua
  21:28 UTC+8, 2021-08-23       0

Internet-based health services, supported by government policies and information technology, are gathering steam in China, a process partly hastened due to COVID-19.

A remarkable rise has been seen in the use of such services since China's State Council or the Cabinet released a guideline on promoting "Internet plus health services" in 2018.

Number of Internet hospitals in China soared from just over 100 in December 2018 to more than 1,600 in June this year, official figures showed, indicating online health services were already a key part of the country's health service system.

SHARP ACCELERATION

The number of people who availed of Internet-based health services from the 44 hospitals directly under the management of China's National Health Commission (NHC) in 2020 was 18 times that in 2019, said Ye Quanfu, head of the commission's National Institute of Hospital Administration.

Online health consultation sought via third-party platforms multiplied more than 20 times from 2019, Ye added, citing research data.

The Internet hospital of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH), one of China's most reputed, is the first of its kind in Beijing to be accredited by authorities.

People can now seek online health services from more than 1,200 doctors in 38 departments of the PUMCH. Around 70,000 patients have availed of the services this way.

An immediate benefit of Internet technologies, including through web hospitals, is that information helps cut the legwork that patients used to do.

Online reservation, online payment, and intelligent triage systems are also increasingly used to improve services at hospitals, according to health authorities.

PANDEMIC

In a way, the pandemic fueled innovation in the rapidly-expanding Internet-empowered medical service sector over the last two years.

In early 2020, a resident surnamed Gu in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, developed a fever after he traveled back from Wuhan, which was hit hard by the virus at the time. He was afraid of going to hospital.

After learning about the case, Taizhou Enze Medical Center took Gu to the medical consortium for nucleic acid testing in an ambulance and immediately hospitalized him after the infection was confirmed.

"He had a rapid recovery and caused no widespread transmission as we knew about his condition early and responded swiftly," said Liang Junbo, deputy chief of the center.

Like in Gu's case, the Internet-empowered medical services helped meet patients' demand, reduced the burden on hospitals and lowered the chances of cross infections by preventing people from gathering in hospitals during the pandemic.

"Presurgical evaluation, instruction on postoperative care and explanation of pathological test results can be made possible via online services," said Chang Qing, deputy chief of medical affairs management in the PUMCH.

Chang suggested that medical teams can be moved online in the future to better serve patients with comorbidities and that a disease monitoring system can be established through the use of Internet hospitals to warn early about complex and critical medical conditions.

Experts noted that despite rapid development, Internet-empowered medical services in China were still in a primary stage of development.

The government departments will explore innovative approaches to regulating the emerging business and creating an enabling environment for its stable and sustainable development, said Liu Wenxian, an official with the NHC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     