Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua
  09:37 UTC+8, 2021-08-23       0
The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 21 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.
Xinhua
  09:37 UTC+8, 2021-08-23

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 21 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Among the imported cases, five were reported in Guangdong, four in Shanghai, three each in Tianjin and Yunnan, two in Beijing, and one each in Shanxi, Zhejiang, Henan and Sichuan.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Sunday.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday, said the commission.

A total of 8,105 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 7,371 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 734 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 94,652 by Sunday, including 1,695 patients still receiving treatment, 23 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 88,321 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 16 asymptomatic cases, all imported from outside the mainland, were newly reported. There were a total of 507 asymptomatic cases, of whom 420 were imported, under medical observation by Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 12,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,926 cases, including 828 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,766 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 59 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,580 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, all imported
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
