Chinese schools asked to strengthen health monitoring before new semester

China's Ministry of Education on Friday asked schools to strengthen the health monitoring of their students and faculty members before the beginning of the fall semester.

Schools are not permitted to begin classes if they fail to meet local COVID-19 control standards or if they are not fully prepared for an emergency, the ministry said at a press conference.

Schools in areas that are at high or medium risk for COVID-19 should postpone the start of the new semester.

Students and teachers who have been to high or medium-risk areas should delay their return to school, the MOE said.

Students, faculty members and other staff of higher education institutions are required to show negative results of nucleic acid tests taken within 48 hours of their return from vacation, it said.

A COVID-19 control plan for schools that was recently issued by the MOE and the National Health Commission has required students at higher education institutions to wear masks on campus.

Primary and middle school students in low-risk areas and children in kindergartens do not have to wear masks in class, the document said.