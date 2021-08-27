News / Nation

Chinese schools asked to strengthen health monitoring before new semester

Xinhua
  17:46 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0
China's Ministry of Education on Friday asked schools to strengthen the health monitoring of their students and faculty members before the beginning of the fall semester.
Xinhua
  17:46 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0

China's Ministry of Education on Friday asked schools to strengthen the health monitoring of their students and faculty members before the beginning of the fall semester.

Schools are not permitted to begin classes if they fail to meet local COVID-19 control standards or if they are not fully prepared for an emergency, the ministry said at a press conference.

Schools in areas that are at high or medium risk for COVID-19 should postpone the start of the new semester.

Students and teachers who have been to high or medium-risk areas should delay their return to school, the MOE said.

Students, faculty members and other staff of higher education institutions are required to show negative results of nucleic acid tests taken within 48 hours of their return from vacation, it said.

A COVID-19 control plan for schools that was recently issued by the MOE and the National Health Commission has required students at higher education institutions to wear masks on campus.

Primary and middle school students in low-risk areas and children in kindergartens do not have to wear masks in class, the document said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     