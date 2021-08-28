China firmly opposes US intelligence community's COVID-19 origins tracing
20:44 UTC+8, 2021-08-28 0
China firmly opposes the report on COVID-19 origins by the US intelligence community and has lodged stern representations to the US side, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on Saturday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Chen Xiaoli
