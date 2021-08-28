Sci-fi comedy film hits cinemas across China

SSI ļʱ



Action-packed sci-fi comedy film "Free Guy" hit Chinese theaters on Friday.

To highlight its special effects and action scenes, there is an IMAX version which can be seen at the more than 700 IMAX theaters on the Chinese mainland.

Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds, the film is about a bank teller's efforts to be a hero in an open-world video game and save his friends from deletion by the game's creator.

In terms of creative concept and storytelling, it has received positive reviews from critics since its debut in the United States about two weeks ago.