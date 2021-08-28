News / Nation

Sci-fi comedy film hits cinemas across China

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  00:00 UTC+8, 2021-08-28       0
Action-packed sci-fi comedy film "Free Guy" is also available in IMAX version.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  00:00 UTC+8, 2021-08-28       0
SSI ļʱ

Action-packed sci-fi comedy film "Free Guy" hit Chinese theaters on Friday.

To highlight its special effects and action scenes, there is an IMAX version which can be seen at the more than 700 IMAX theaters on the Chinese mainland.

Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds, the film is about a bank teller's efforts to be a hero in an open-world video game and save his friends from deletion by the game's creator.

In terms of creative concept and storytelling, it has received positive reviews from critics since its debut in the United States about two weeks ago.

Sci-fi comedy film hits cinemas across China
Ti Gong

A poster for "Free Guy"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     