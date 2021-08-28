Dailian apartment building fire extinguished, no casualties

No casualties have been reported after a high-rise building was engulfed in fire yesterday evening in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Imaginechina

No casualties have been reported after a high-rise building was engulfed in fire yesterday evening in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The fire broke out in an apartment on the 19th floor of Dalian Kaixuan International around 4pm yesterday and soon spread upward through the building.

The building has 419 households, and all residents were evacuated after the blaze broke out. Gas and power were also cut off.

The fire was put out around 11pm yesterday. An investigation is ongoing.

Online videos show the building engulfed in a massive fire.