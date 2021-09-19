8 dead, 7 missing after passenger ship overturns in SW China

Eight people were killed and seven others are missing after a passenger ship overturned in the Zangke River in southwest China's Guizhou Province at around 5pm on Saturday.

Eight people were killed and seven others are missing after a passenger ship overturned in the Zangke River in Liuzhi Special District, southwest China's Guizhou Province at around 5pm on Saturday.

Thirty-one people have been rescued, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.