8 dead, 7 missing after passenger ship overturns in SW China
10:24 UTC+8, 2021-09-19 0
Eight people were killed and seven others are missing after a passenger ship overturned in the Zangke River in Liuzhi Special District, southwest China's Guizhou Province at around 5pm on Saturday.
Thirty-one people have been rescued, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.
