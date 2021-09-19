HKSAR starts first election after improvements to electoral system

The 2021 Election Committee's subsector ordinary elections in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region started on Sunday morning, the first election after the improvements to Hong Kong's electoral system earlier this year.

The voting hours of the elections at five ordinary polling stations and one dedicated polling station across Hong Kong began at 9am and will end at 6pm local time.

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Sunday morning that the elections, the first after the electoral system improvements and the implementation of the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," will bring new development to Hong Kong.

The elections will lay a sound foundation for the upcoming elections for the Legislative Council (LegCo) and the Chief Executive, she said.

On March 11 this year, a decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR was adopted by an overwhelming majority vote at the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

According to the decision, the Election Committee, expanded to 1,500 members of five sectors, is responsible for electing the Chief Executive designate and part of the LegCo members, as well as for nominating candidates for the Chief Executive and LegCo members.

Out of the 1,500 seats of the Election Committee, 325 people were determined to be validly registered as ex-officio members, 156 persons were validly nominated to be members of the Election Committee and 603 candidates would be uncontested, while 412 candidates would contest for 364 seats. (The actual number of members of the Election Committee will be fewer than 1,500 due to the LegCo election yet to be held and the overlapping status of some ex-officio members)