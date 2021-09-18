Books, toys and special meals for young coronavirus patients in Putian hospital

A hospital in Putian, one of the hotspots of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in southeast China's Fujian Province, is providing the best care for its child patients.

A hospital in Putian, one of the hotspots of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in southeast China's Fujian Province, has redecorated its wards, set up a mini library and is offering special meals to provide the best care for its child patients.

More than 50 COVID-19 patients under 14 years, among whom the youngest is 3, are being treated in isolation wards at the Affiliated Hospital of Putian University, China Youth Daily has reported.

The hospital has prepared nearly 1,000 children's books, and some toys, plastered the wards with cartoons, cooked delicious meals according to their nutritional needs, and offered psychological counseling for the children.

Pediatrician specialists and nurses from Fuzhou, the provincial capital, and Shanghai have arrived in Putian to help with the treatment of young patients.

As of September 15, Putian reported 129 local confirmed cases, including 57 children younger than 12 years old. If both the parent and their child become infected with the virus, they will be put in the same isolation ward for treatment, the local government said at a press briefing on September 16.

All children who are under quarantine for observation are accompanied by their parents, China Central Television reported earlier. They were provided with disinfected books and toys.