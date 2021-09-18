News / Nation

Books, toys and special meals for young coronavirus patients in Putian hospital

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  15:04 UTC+8, 2021-09-18       0
A hospital in Putian, one of the hotspots of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in southeast China's Fujian Province, is providing the best care for its child patients.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  15:04 UTC+8, 2021-09-18       0
Books, toys and special meals for young coronavirus patients in Putian hospital

A medical staffer feeds a child at the Affiliated Hospital of Putian University in Putian, Fujian Province.

A hospital in Putian, one of the hotspots of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in southeast China's Fujian Province, has redecorated its wards, set up a mini library and is offering special meals to provide the best care for its child patients.

More than 50 COVID-19 patients under 14 years, among whom the youngest is 3, are being treated in isolation wards at the Affiliated Hospital of Putian University, China Youth Daily has reported.

The hospital has prepared nearly 1,000 children's books, and some toys, plastered the wards with cartoons, cooked delicious meals according to their nutritional needs, and offered psychological counseling for the children.

Pediatrician specialists and nurses from Fuzhou, the provincial capital, and Shanghai have arrived in Putian to help with the treatment of young patients.

As of September 15, Putian reported 129 local confirmed cases, including 57 children younger than 12 years old. If both the parent and their child become infected with the virus, they will be put in the same isolation ward for treatment, the local government said at a press briefing on September 16.

All children who are under quarantine for observation are accompanied by their parents, China Central Television reported earlier. They were provided with disinfected books and toys.

Books, toys and special meals for young coronavirus patients in Putian hospital

A nurse talks to a boy at the Affiliated Hospital of Putian University in Putian, Fujian Province.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     