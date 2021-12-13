News / Nation

China steps up COVID-19 control in port cities

Xinhua
China has required port cities to shore up COVID-19 prevention and control precisely and scientifically and coordinate epidemic control and socio-economic development.

According to a circular issued by the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response, the recent local cluster infections reported on the Chinese mainland were all linked to imported cases in port cities.

A massive task of the country's COVID-19 response at present is to guard against inbound cases, especially in port cities, it says.

The circular asks port cities to improve epidemic prevention and control mechanisms, strengthen epidemic monitoring and warning systems, and implement border control measures.

Port cities must also strengthen epidemic prevention measures amid people working in high-risk sectors, tighten the management of the inbound and outbound movement of people, and appropriately handle imported cold-chain food.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
