Short video series about lion dance begins filming

A short video series about the Foshan lion dance began filming recently.

The series focuses on the charm and movements and skills involved in the lion dance, which is popular in Foshan, Guangzhou and other areas of south China's Guangdong Province.

In 2006, the folk art, which blends martial arts, music and dance, was included in the national intangible cultural heritage list.

He Diqiang, a practitioner of the traditional art, will demonstrate the movements of the lion dance in the series.

The series is slated for release on major streaming platforms and the WeChat account of the Foshan Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese.

Ti Gong