Double 12 shopping carnival launched in Wujiang

Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  16:29 UTC+8, 2021-12-13       0
The Double 12 (December 12) shopping carnival was launched at Sasseur Outlets in Suzhou's Wujiang District on Friday.
The Double 12 (December 12) shopping carnival was launched at Sasseur Outlets in Suzhou's Wujiang District on Friday.

District Party Secretary Li Ming, District Deputy Party Secretary and Director Wang Guorong, District People's Congress Standing Committee Director Xu Xiaofeng, District Deputy Party Secretary Qian Bin, and Deputy District Director Chen Jianzhong jointly launched the carnival.

Wujiang aims to provide the most satisfactory conditions for businesses and be a priority place for consumers in Suzhou and the Yangtze River Delta region, Wang said at the launch ceremony.

As a core member of the Integrated Demonstration Zone of the Yangtze River Delta region, Wujiang District has accelerated supply-side structural reforms and consumption upgrades, and shopping hubs such as Suzhou Bay Cultural Center, Suzhou Bay Sports Center, Douyin E-commerce Suzhou Live Broadcasting Base and Suzhou Bay IMAX Cinema have been put into operation, and a series of consumer promotion activities such as the "Five-Five" Shopping Festival, the "Double 12" Shopping Carnival and the "Prosperous Night in Wujiang" have been launched to better meet the high-quality and diversified consumption needs of the people.

Consumers can pay their fares using digital RMB at the shopping carnival as Suzhou has been included as one of the test cities. Promotional events and discounts, both online and offline, have been provided for consumers using digital RMB.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Yangtze River
TikTok
Follow Us

