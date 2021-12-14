Chinese mainland reports 51 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 44 were reported in Zhejiang, five in Inner Mongolia, and one each in Heilongjiang and Shaanxi.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 51 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 25 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 99,856 by Monday, including 1,431 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 22 were in severe condition.

A total of 93,789 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 15 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Monday, of whom 11 were from outside the mainland.