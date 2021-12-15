News / Nation

China unveils plan to enhance water conservation in Yellow River basin

By 2025, water consumption per 10,000 yuan (about US$1,570) of GDP in the Yellow River basin should be capped below 47 cubic meters, down 16 percent from the 2020 level.
Aerial photo taken on October 28, 2021 shows the Yellow River in Guide County, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

Chinese authorities have issued a plan to improve the conservation and utilization of water resources in the Yellow River basin, as part of the country's efforts to advance ecological protection and the high-quality development of the region.

By 2025, water consumption per 10,000 yuan (about US$1,570) of GDP in the Yellow River basin should be capped below 47 cubic meters, down 16 percent from the 2020 level, according to the plan jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission and three other ministries.

The utilization rate of reclaimed water in cities with water shortages at or above the prefectural level along the upper reaches of the Yellow River will be over 25 percent by 2025, the plan said. In cities along the middle and lower reaches, the utilization rate will be 30 percent.

The leakage rate of the urban water supply network should be kept under 9 percent by 2025.

The plan called for strengthened water conservation in the fields of irrigation, animal husbandry and fisheries, facilitating an industrial upgrade to promote water saving, and encouraging people to save water in their daily lives.

Efforts should also be made to enhance the usage of reclaimed water, rainwater and desalinated seawater, and guide social funds to participate in the development of industries related to water saving.

