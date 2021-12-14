News / Nation

Dog trapped in waste incineration pit for 2 years saved

Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  18:56 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0
The dog had been stuck in the 35-meter deep pit at an energy company in Guangshan County, Henan Province after it was thrown away in a garbage bag when it was a puppy.
Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  18:56 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0
Dog trapped in waste incineration pit for 2 years saved

The dog runs in the pit.

A dog that had been trapped in a waste incineration pit for two years was successfully saved yesterday, Cover News reported.

The dog had been stuck in the 35-meter deep pit at an energy company in Guangshan County, Henan Province after it was thrown away in a garbage bag and transferred there when it was a puppy.

Dog trapped in waste incineration pit for 2 years saved

The 35-meter deep waste incineration pit

It is a strong dog and has survived by eating waste, according to a volunteer surnamed Ying from the Henan Provincial Animal Guardian Alliance.

Local animal protection volunteers and the energy company have been trying to rescue it, but insufficient equipment made the attempts difficult.

Dog trapped in waste incineration pit for 2 years saved

The dog was saved on Monday.

The dog was finally rescued yesterday afternoon with great effort from the company's workers and the alliance's volunteers.

It has been adopted by a local warm-hearted person, Ying said.

Dog trapped in waste incineration pit for 2 years saved

The rescued dog

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     