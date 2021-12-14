Dog trapped in waste incineration pit for 2 years saved

The dog had been stuck in the 35-meter deep pit at an energy company in Guangshan County, Henan Province after it was thrown away in a garbage bag when it was a puppy.

A dog that had been trapped in a waste incineration pit for two years was successfully saved yesterday, Cover News reported.

The dog had been stuck in the 35-meter deep pit at an energy company in Guangshan County, Henan Province after it was thrown away in a garbage bag and transferred there when it was a puppy.

It is a strong dog and has survived by eating waste, according to a volunteer surnamed Ying from the Henan Provincial Animal Guardian Alliance.

Local animal protection volunteers and the energy company have been trying to rescue it, but insufficient equipment made the attempts difficult.

The dog was finally rescued yesterday afternoon with great effort from the company's workers and the alliance's volunteers.

It has been adopted by a local warm-hearted person, Ying said.