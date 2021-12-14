Belt and Road media summit forum held in Beijing

The 2021 Belt and Road Media Community Summit Forum was held in Beijing on Monday.

The forum, organized by China Media Group, saw online and offline participation of over 150 representatives from 80 mainstream media organizations of more than 40 countries and regions.

Online seminars, sub forums and workshops were held to discuss topics of innovating cooperation models among participants and promoting the use of new technologies in the media sector.

The annual summit forum has been held five times since its establishment in 2016.