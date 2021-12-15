Death toll rises to 5 in east China factory fire

Five people have been killed after a fire engulfed a factory building of a medical device manufacturer Tuesday in east China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the German-funded factory operated by Fresenius Kabi (Nanchang) Co Ltd in the provincial capital of Nanchang at approximately 3:40pm Tuesday, according to the Nanchang economic and technological development zone.

As of 2:35am Wednesday, the rescue operation had been completed. The death toll has risen from three to five as the two missing were confirmed dead. One injured is undergoing treatment with stable conditions.

Further investigations are underway.