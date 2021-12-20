News / Nation

Chinese people invited to advise on gov't work online

Chinese people are invited to offer their advice online on government work in a massive opinion-seeking campaign that has been held annually for eight consecutive years.

Starting Monday, members of the public will be able to participate in the campaign called "Share Your Ideas with the Premier" to put forward their suggestions on more than 20 topics, including business operation, employment and entrepreneurship, technological innovation, education, health, elderly care and childcare, epidemic prevention and control, and rural vitalization.

The campaign will run through to the annual sessions of the national legislature and the national political advisery body – a key event on the country's political calendar known as the "two sessions" – in 2022.

Some valuable suggestions can play a role in government policy-making. In last year's campaign, nearly 1,200 pieces of advice made it to the drafting group of the annual report on the work of the government, a flagship document to be delivered for deliberation during the two sessions.

Suggestions can be submitted at www.gov.cn, the State Council's mobile application and applets on multiple platforms, and other relevant websites and platforms.

The campaign was launched by www.gov.cn in cooperation with 22 online platforms, including people.com.cn and xinhuanet.com.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
