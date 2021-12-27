Six found dead in deserted mine in north China

Six people have been confirmed dead in a deserted mine in north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said Monday.

Six people have been confirmed dead in a deserted mine in north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said Monday.

At 3:54 am on Monday, the public security bureau of Jiangxian County of Yuncheng City received a report from a person surnamed Li who said that six people went to a suspected mine on around December 23 and they could not be contacted.

After receiving the report, city and county-level governments immediately dispatched rescuers to the site. They found the six people in the deserted mine at around 3:40 pm Monday.

At around 5:40 pm on Monday, they were all confirmed dead by on-site medics.

Further investigation is underway.