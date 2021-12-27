News / Nation

23rd China Hi-Tech Fair kicks off in Shenzhen

Xinhua
  20:41 UTC+8, 2021-12-27       0
The 23rd China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) kicked off both online and offline on Monday in southern China's tech hub of Shenzhen, showcasing a number of advanced products and technologies.
Xinhua
  20:41 UTC+8, 2021-12-27       0

The 23rd China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) kicked off both online and offline on Monday in southern China's tech hub of Shenzhen, showcasing a number of advanced products and technologies.

A total of 39 countries are participating in the fair either online or on-site.

This year's event focuses on national science centers, key state laboratories and China's major science and technology infrastructure, as well as the latest scientific research achievements and advanced technologies in fields including high-end manufacturing, new materials, life sciences and the marine economy.

Fan Jianping, head of the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has participated in more than 10 fairs.

According to Fan, the CHTF is a window to observe China's scientific and technological innovation, and the products on display in frontier fields such as synthetic biology and brain science are likely to change people's lives in the future in profound ways.

The event's offline exhibitions will be held until December 29 and its online exhibitions until December 31.

The CHTF was first launched by the Shenzhen city government in 1999 in a bid to boost the economy through technical innovation and has since been held annually.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     