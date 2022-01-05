News / Nation

Community spread of COVID-19 under control in China's Xi'an

The community spread of COVID-19 in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has been brought under control, local authorities said on Tuesday.
People line up for nucleic acid test at a mobile testing site in Xincheng District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on January 2, 2022.

The community spread of COVID-19 in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has been brought under control, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The ancient city with a population of 13 million people has conducted several rounds of mass nucleic acid testing and implemented 12 days of strict anti-COVID-19 measures, with the number of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the double digits for two consecutive days, said Ma Guanghui, deputy director of the provincial health commission, at a press briefing.

Compared to the early stages of the resurgence, which began on December 9, the rapid acceleration of the community spread has been contained, Ma said.

Xi'an logged 95 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, and it has registered a total of 1,758 local cases since December 9.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
