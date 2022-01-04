News / Nation

14 killed in landslide in China's Guizhou

The death toll from a landslide that hit Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Monday has climbed to 14, local authorities said Tuesday.
The landslide took place at a construction site at around 7 pm on Monday, according to the municipal government of Bijie.

As of 2:05 pm Tuesday, a total of 17 people had been found, of whom 14 were confirmed dead while three others are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The three injured are in stable condition, according to the municipal government.

Rescue work has been completed and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

