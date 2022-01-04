Kindle's dearth of availability online raises concerns

Questions arose that Amazon may be planning an exit from China as its Kindle Taobao store is closed and its JD store is virtually out of stock.

Today, some netizens reported that there was a significant shortage of Kindle products in its official brand shop in China, implying that Amazon's e-book business will leave the country.

According to reports, the official Taobao store of Kindle has now closed; as of press time, its official store on JD.com is also virtually out of stock, with only the 658-yuan (US$103) classic model remaining in stock.

SHINE

"Now the manufacturer simply does not have the goods. They will arrive one after the other," the store's customer service told the media. "At the moment, there's no information indicating that Kindle will withdraw from the Chinese market."

Amazon also officially responded that consumers can purchase Kindle devices through third-party online and offline retailers. Due to its popularity, some models are currently sold out in China.

Imaginechina

As early as 2019, reports about "Amazon's exit from China" began to circulate.

Initially, Amazon stated that it would continue to invest in and promote the growth of its Chinese businesses, including Amazon Overseas Shopping, Amazon Global Store, Kindle and Amazon Cloud Computing. However, the company confirmed that it would discontinue providing seller services to third-party vendors on Amazon's China website on July 18, 2019.

Since then, Amazon began to adjust its strategy in the Chinese market and has opened a Kindle store on Tmall. But it has also been discovered that the official Kindle flagship store on Tmall is no longer searchable.