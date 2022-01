Chinese people will make 305 million trips for winter sports activities over the current season, according to data released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday.

Chinese people will make 305 million trips for winter sports activities over the current season, according to data released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday.

The figure represents a 20 percent increase from last winter, and will bring more than 320 billion yuan (about 50.24 billion US dollars) in revenue, the ministry said.

The upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics will greatly boost winter sports tourism, it added.