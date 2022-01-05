Chinese mainland reports 41 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 35 were reported in Shaanxi, four were reported in Henan, and two in Zhejiang.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 41 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, 35 were reported in Shaanxi, four were reported in Henan, and two in Zhejiang, the commission said.

Also reported were 50 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.