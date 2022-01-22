Chinese mainland records 23 new local COVID-19 cases

Friday saw 10 new local infections in Beijing, six in Tianjin, four in Henan, and three in Guangdong.

The Chinese mainland recorded 23 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Friday saw 10 new local infections in Beijing, six in Tianjin, four in Henan, and three in Guangdong, according to the commission.

Across the Chinese mainland, a total of 40 imported COVID-19 cases were also newly reported.

No new deaths from COVID-19 or new suspected cases were reported on Friday, according to the commission.

COVID-19 in Shanghai

Shanghai reported 22 imported COVID-19 cases and no new locally transmitted infections on Friday, the city's Health Commission said on Saturday.



They are all Chinese returning from Russia, Nigeria, Canada, South Korea, Switzerland, France, Madagascar, DR Congo, Mexico, Liberia, the Dominican Republic, the US, Peru, Costa Rica and Jamaica. Meanwhile, 29 people were discharged upon recovery.