"We feel safe here at Beijing 2022," say foreign nationals

As the first multi-sport event of international significance taking place as scheduled after the COVID-19 outbreak, the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games has established a series of epidemic prevention and control measures for only one purpose: to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

With foreign experts, journalists, staff members and other relevant personnel entering the closed-loop in recent days, many have started sharing their thoughts and personal experiences with the control measures.

According to the Beijing 2022 Playbook, all Olympic-related personnel are required to take the COVID-19 test at the airport upon arrival. "The airport arrival was much quicker than I expected," said Gavin McMahon, staff member of the Paris Olympics Organizing Committee. "We are able to do all the procedures and go to the hotel to wait for the test result."

"I think given the circumstances and the challenges, they're doing an amazing job."

For Fawzi Nijem, production and technical personnel from the United States, who's taking part in his fifth Olympic Games, the epidemic prevention and control measures like wearing an N95 mask and staying in the closed-loop all the time are "very strict."

"I understand it," he added. "The government is trying to find a balance, as the pandemic will not go away very soon."

After a 21-day quarantine following his arrival in Beijing in December 2021, Richard Lam, venue photo manager of the Yanqing Sliding Center, had an opportunity to experience Beijing.

"This is my first time in Beijing," said the Canadian. "It was an absolute treat to be one of the few lucky internationals to wander and take the sights of Beijing such as the Great Wall and the Forbidden City."

As the first dual city of hosting both the Summer and the Winter Olympics, Beijing has impressed Lam a lot with "how the organizing committee and the country itself has been dealing with COVID-19 and the countermeasures."

"I feel completely safe here and glad that all the countermeasures and procedures that have been put in place," he noted. "It's designed to keep everyone safe at these Games."

No-contact hand sanitizers can be found in the elevators, on the dining tables, outside the media working space and almost everywhere. Transparent boards are also used in public space for people to keep social distance.

James Lappin, who is responsible for supplying microphones for all the venues, found the facilities and supplies at the venues very helpful.

"It's restrictive," Lappin said. "But I feel like it's getting done very well. Everybody is tested daily. I feel comfortable and safe."

"I totally understand the anti-COVID measures," said Philipp Harberzettl of the Germany Olympic Committee. "You have to be tested every day. But here in Beijing, you don't need to do the test in and out of the nose, which is much better."

Lucia Montanarella, Associate Director of Olympic Games Media Operations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said the closed-loop "has been working very well."

"I'm sure that all the next reporters to come, even if you talk to the technicians of the agencies here, I think they will have the same comments," she added.

IOC's Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi has also praised China's effort on preventing the virus.

"Really no effort is spared, no stone unturned to keep everybody safe. The degree of sophistication of the operation is something unprecedented. The job that has been done is absolutely remarkable," he said.