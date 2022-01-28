News / Nation

Beijing sees declining number of local COVID-19 cases

  18:56 UTC+8, 2022-01-28
The Beijing municipal government on Friday said that the current COVID-19 outbreak is broadly under control as new infections are declining.
  18:56 UTC+8, 2022-01-28       0

The Beijing municipal government on Friday said that the current COVID-19 outbreak is broadly under control as new infections are declining and are being identified among those already in quarantine.

From 4 pm Thursday to 4 pm Friday, the city reported four new locally transmitted cases related to the Delta variant. No new Omicron infections have been reported for five consecutive days, said Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government.

The city has opened more institutions for COVID-19 testing among at-risk residents, and strengthened the testing and disinfection of imported cold-chain foods.

Source: Xinhua
