Former disciplinary inspector given suspended death sentence for graft

A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Dong Hong, a former senior disciplinary inspector, to death with a two-year reprieve for taking bribes.

Dong, a former deputy head with a central disciplinary inspection team, was convicted of taking bribes worth over 463 million yuan (72.68 million US dollars) personally or through others, said the Qingdao Intermediate People's Court in east China's Shandong Province.

Dong was found to have taken advantage of the public offices he held from 1999 to 2020 and instructed other public functionaries to benefit some organizations and individuals in terms of business projects, construction contracts, and job promotions, according to a statement by the court.

The court granted him a lenient punishment as he turned himself in, pled guilty, and surrendered his illicit money and property, the statement said.

Dong was deprived of political rights for life and had all of his personal property confiscated, the court said.

Dong said he would not appeal.