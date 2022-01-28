Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay to cover one segment inside closed-loop

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay will run from February 2 to 4 in the three competition zones.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay will run from February 2 to 4 in the three competition zones, covering 11 closed relay segments outside the closed-loop and one independent relay segment inside the loop, introduced a spokesperson in the news briefing on Friday.

"There are four segments in the Beijing Zone, two in the Yanqing Zone and five in the Zhangjiakou Zone," said Lyu Qin, deputy director for Media and Communications of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay Team.

Lyu introduced that about 1,200 torchbearers will have the honor to take part in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay. "They come from all walks of life, and most of them are exemplary contributors in their specific fields across the country. Among them, the oldest is 86 years old, the youngest is 14 years old."

"In addition to the Chinese citizens, there are also international torchbearers from more than 20 countries and regions," Lyu added.

According to Wan Xuejun, deputy director-general of the Beijing 2022 International Relations Department, the torch relay will cover 5.1 kilometers inside the closed-loop, with each torchbearer running about an average of 110 meters.

The relay inside the loop will start from the south gate of the Olympic Green and end at the Olympic Manifesto Square.