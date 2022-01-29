Chinese mainland reports 37 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday recorded 37 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

The Chinese mainland on Friday recorded 37 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

East China's Zhejiang Province reported 18 of the new local infections on Friday, all found in the capital city of Hangzhou. Of the other local infections, five were reported in Beijing and Tianjin respectively, three in Xinjiang, two in Heilongjiang, and one each in Hebei, Shanxi, Henan, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Friday also saw reports of 22 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.

No new suspected cases and new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.

COVID-19 in Shanghai

Shanghai reported 10 imported COVID-19 cases and no new local infections yesterday.

The imported patients are eight Chinese, one Canadian and one French.

Meanwhile, 29 patients were discharged upon recovery.