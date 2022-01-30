China urges US to immediately stop official exchanges with Taiwan

China on Sunday urged the United States to immediately stop the erroneous acts of having official exchanges with Taiwan.

China on Sunday urged the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations in the three China-US joint communiques, and immediately stop the erroneous acts of having official exchanges with Taiwan.

"We urge the United States to avoid sending any wrong signal to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, and refrain from further undermining China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

Zhao made the remarks when asked to comment on the reported online meeting between Lai Ching-te and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

China rejects all forms of official interactions between the United States and Taiwan and has lodged solemn representation with the US side over Lai Ching-te's virtual meetings with US lawmakers and others during Lai's "transit" through the United States, he said.