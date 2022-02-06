Beijing reports two new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases between 0:00 am Saturday and 4 pm Sunday, local health authorities said.

Both cases were detected in people under quarantine, said the city's latest press conference held Sunday on epidemic prevention and control.

One patient was from the city's Chaoyang District, and the other was registered in Xicheng District.

As more people return to Beijing after the Spring Festival, the city urges its citizens to protect themselves from the virus and observe necessary nucleic acid testing and home quarantine requirements, said Liu Xiaofeng. Liu is deputy head of the municipal disease prevention and control center, and he made the remarks during the press conference.