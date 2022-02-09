Chinese mainland reports 73 new local COVID-19 cases

Of the new local infections, 72 were reported in Guangxi and one in Liaoning, the commission said in its daily report.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday recorded 73 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new local infections, 72 were reported in Guangxi and one in Liaoning, the commission said in its daily report.

Tuesday also saw seven provincial-level regions reporting 37 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

A total of 24 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Tuesday, 23 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, both local and imported, reported on the Chinese mainland had reached 106,634.

There were 1,495 patients still under treatment on Tuesday, of whom four were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the Chinese mainland since the outbreak of the pandemic.