South China's Guangxi reports 56 new COVID-19 cases

South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region reported 56 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from 4 pm Sunday to 12 pm Monday, local authorities said Monday.

So far, the region has reported 99 local confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest outbreak since Saturday. All the cases are registered in the city of Baise, with 88 in Debao County, according to a press briefing held by the regional health authorities in Debao County.

The Guangxi center for disease prevention and control has detected the Omicron variant in the specimens of two confirmed cases, and gene sequencing is underway.

Starting Monday, Baise has enforced a citywide home quarantine amid the latest virus flare-up.