Chinese mainland reports 71 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 71 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, down 30 from the day before, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Of the new local infections, 32 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 11 in Jiangsu, seven in Liaoning, six in Guangdong, five in Shanxi, four each in Sichuan and Yunnan, and two in Heilongjiang, said the commission in its daily report.

A total of 73 imported COVID-19 cases were reported in 10 provincial-level regions, said the commission.

Three new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai as well, said the commission, adding that no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

A total of 38 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Sunday, of whom 23 arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

On Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the Chinese mainland, both local and imported, was 107,851.

There were 1,724 patients still under treatment on Sunday, of whom 10 were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.