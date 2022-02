The construction of four temporary hospitals, aided by central authorities, began in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to help control the surge in coronavirus cases.

The construction of four temporary hospitals, aided by central authorities, began on Tuesday in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) to help control the surge in coronavirus cases.

The four temporary community isolation and treatment facilities will offer 14,000 to 17,000 quarantine units when fully operational, with the first expected to be delivered for use in about one week.