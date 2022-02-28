News / Nation

Mainland medical experts arrives in Hong Kong in fighting COVID-19

  21:59 UTC+8, 2022-02-28       0
The third team of mainland health experts and personnel arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Monday to work with the HKSAR government in fighting COVID-19.
The third team of mainland health experts and personnel arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Monday to work with the HKSAR government in fighting the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

The team consists of five experts, with Liang Wannian, head of the COVID-19 response expert panel under China's National Health Commission (NHC) as the team leader.

The experts will give advice and share their experiences with clinical medical experts in Hong Kong on critical care of COVID-19 patients and ways to reduce the number of infections and mortality rate of the epidemic.

Liang said that the team will maintain close contact with their Hong Kong counterparts and share their experiences in combating the epidemic.

The expert delegation was welcomed by the HKSAR's Chief Executive Carrie Lam and officials of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR upon their arrival at the Shenzhen Bay Port on Monday afternoon.

"I hope that macro-viewed advice from the new team of experts will build a solid foundation for Hong Kong's anti-epidemic work," Lam said, noting that suggestions from the previous two mainland medical teams have already been adopted in Hong Kong's daily anti-epidemic work.

The first and second teams of medical experts from the mainland have arrived in Hong Kong on February 17 and February 19, respectively, to aid the HKSAR in curbing the COVID-19 epidemic.

Hong Kong reported 34,466 new COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths on Monday, official data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
