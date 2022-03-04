News / Nation

China's national legislature to be in session for 6 and a half days

Xinhua
  13:14 UTC+8, 2022-03-04       0
The fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress is scheduled to conclude on March 11, with 10 items on the agenda.
Xinhua
  13:14 UTC+8, 2022-03-04       0

China's national legislature will open its annual session on Saturday morning in Beijing, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress is scheduled to conclude on March 11, with 10 items on the agenda, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the session, told a press conference.

Lawmakers will review documents including the government work report and deliberate the draft amendment to the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments, Zhang said.

They will also deliberate the draft decision on the number of deputies to the 14th NPC and their election, and two draft methods for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macau SAR to elect their deputies to the 14th NPC, Zhang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     