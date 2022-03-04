China one of the best performers in curbing pandemic: spokesperson

China is one of the best performers in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, said on Friday.

China's dynamic zero-COVID approach has worked in China's context. It is the right way to go and the results are good, said Zhang, adding that figures such as the number of infections and fatalities and the economic data all show that China is one of the most successful countries in fighting the pandemic.

"Thanks to the forceful and effective epidemic prevention and control measures, China has been able to maintain its economic and social development and meanwhile contribute to the stability of the global industrial and supply chains and the growth of the global economy," he noted.