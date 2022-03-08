Law on Countering Foreign Sanctions highlighted in China's national legislature's work report

The Law on Countering Foreign Sanctions, adopted in 2021, aims to improve the legal system for opposing foreign sanctions, interference, and long-arm jurisdiction.

The Law on Countering Foreign Sanctions, adopted in 2021, aims to improve the legal system for opposing foreign sanctions, interference, and long-arm jurisdiction, according to a work report submitted Tuesday to China's national legislature for deliberation.

According to this law, China has the right to take proportional countermeasures in response to any country's acts of any form or under any pretense that interfere in China's internal affairs or harm its national interests or the interests of its citizens and organizations, said the work report of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.