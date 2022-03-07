News / Nation

Chinese vice premier extends Int'l Women's Day greetings

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Monday extended greetings to women of all ethnic groups and in all walks of life in China ahead of International Women's Day.
The All-China Women's Federation held a conference via video link on Monday to honor female role models. At the conference, Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the National Working Committee on Children and Women under the State Council, congratulated the individuals and groups honored.

Sun called on all women to learn from the role models, aim high, contribute to the country's cause on its new journey, and work to ensure the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

Sun urged Party committees and governments at all levels to integrate women's development into their overall plans of economic and social development and public policy systems, and called on them to crack down harshly on illegal activities such as the abduction and trafficking of women.

