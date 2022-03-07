News / Nation

China goes all out to protect Chinese nationals abroad: FM

China goes all out to protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals abroad, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
Serving the people and addressing their concerns is a bounden duty of China's diplomacy, Wang said at a press conference.

"If Chinese nationals abroad cannot come home for the time being, we bring the warmth of home to them," Wang said.

Last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and China's diplomatic and consular missions abroad did their best to carry out the country's "Spring Sprout" vaccine program around the world, vaccinating millions of Chinese nationals living and working in over 180 countries, he said.

China also handled over 60,000 cases of consular protection and assistance, and rescued dozens of Chinese from abductors, Wang said.

"We in the diplomatic service will continue to put people first and act as a ready provider of good service to the people and a defender of the interests of our compatriots overseas," Wang said.

This year, China will develop a platform for smart consular services, build a system for more effective and timely safety support for Chinese nationals abroad, and roll out a plan to facilitate safe, healthy and convenient international travel, Wang added.

