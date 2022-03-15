News / Nation

China will adhere to dynamic zero-COVID policy: health authorities

Xinhua
  20:47 UTC+8, 2022-03-15       0
China will adhere to its dynamic zero-COVID policy and strategies to tackle both imported and domestic infections, a Chinese health official said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  20:47 UTC+8, 2022-03-15       0

China's policy and containment measures have proved effective against the Omicron variant, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission.

The implementation of control measures for COVID-19 including epidemiological investigation and nucleic acid testing should be decisive, rapid and strict, Mi said.

He called on the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially those aged 60 and older.

Nearly 3.2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland by Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
