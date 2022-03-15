Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives safely
11:15 UTC+8, 2022-03-15 0
At 10:24am on Tuesday, a temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.
This is the 14th temporary flight that has taken Chinese nationals back from Ukraine safely.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
