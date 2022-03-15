Chinese mainland reports 3,507 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 3,507 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, 3,076 were reported in Jilin, 106 in Shandong, 53 in Shaanxi, 51 in Tianjin, 48 in Guangdong, 33 in Fujian, 31 in Zhejiang, 24 in Liaoning, 20 in Jiangsu, 13 in Hebei, and 10 in Chongqing. The rest of the cases were reported in Shanghai, Heilongjiang, Gansu, Beijing, Guangxi, Yunnan, Guizhou, Anhui and Henan.

A total of 95 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, said the commission in its daily report.

Two new suspected cases, arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

Monday also saw 1,768 asymptomatic cases, including 1,647 local ones, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, had risen to 120,504 by Monday.

There were 11,984 patients still under treatment on Monday, of whom eight were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.