'Zero community-level COVID infections within a week' in Jilin City: top official

A top official in northeast China's Jilin Province is demanding "zero community-level COVID infections within a week" in Jilin City, which involves speeding up the construction and transformation of makeshift hospitals and transferring all local confirmed cases there and all close contacts to quarantine sites.

The province reported 3,076 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 991 asymptomatic infections on Monday. Among them 2,601 confirmed cases are in Jilin City.

More than 1,000 medics and over 25 tons of supplies from provinces including Hunan, Jiangxi, Henan and Heilongjiang as well as the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have arrived in the capital city of Changchun to support the province's fight against COVID-19.

According to Jing Junhai, Party secretary of Jilin Province, Jilin should accelerate its renovation of makeshift and designated hospitals and make full use of resources like idle schools and other venues.

Jing said a new round of nucleic acid testing will be performed on all citizens while hotels are temporarily transformed into quarantine sites to accommodate close contacts.

Jing went on to say that nucleic acid testing facilities should be at full capacity and more antigen reagent will be procured to boost testing capability. Screenings should also be enhanced and prevention and control should be stepped up.