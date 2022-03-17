News / Nation

Chinese oral COVID-19 drug safe, well-tolerated in human tests: study

Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2022-03-17       0
A Chinese oral COVID-19 nucleoside drug, VV116, has commenced global trials in moderate & severe COVID-19 patients after having proven to be safe and well-tolerated in human tests.
Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2022-03-17       0

A Chinese oral COVID-19 nucleoside drug, VV116, has commenced global trials in moderate and severe COVID-19 patients after having proven to be safe and well-tolerated in the tests of healthy people.

The drug exhibited "satisfactory safety and tolerability" in three phase-1 trials, which were conducted among 86 healthy participants from November 2021 to January this year in Shanghai, according to a study published this week in the international journal Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica.

The early-stage human trials also show that VV116 tablets can be rapidly absorbed after oral administration and taken on an empty stomach or after a regular meal. No deaths or serious adverse events were reported.

The drug developers include several institutes under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. and Suzhou-based Vigonvita Life Sciences Co., Ltd.

VV116 was first approved for clinical trials in Uzbekistan and allowed to be used in the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients in the country in late 2021.

Based on the positive phase-1 trial results, the drug has advanced to global phase-2/3 trials to further evaluate its efficacy and safety, the researchers said in the study.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     