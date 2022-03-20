﻿
News / Nation

China details measures to support its time-honored brands

  11:38 UTC+8, 2022-03-20       0
Chinese authorities have released a guideline aimed at making the country's time-honored brands glitter with new vitality.
Chinese authorities have released a guideline aimed at making the country's time-honored brands glitter with new vitality, as part of efforts to boost consumption and fulfill people's need for a better life.

The guideline, jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce and seven other government departments, detailed measures to invigorate innovation on time-honored brands and unleash demands.

Time-honored brand enterprises are encouraged to develop creative cultural products together with relevant institutions, as well as hold culture experience activities and provide customized service, said the guideline.

Modern information technologies such as big data and cloud computing should empower time-honored brands to cultivate new business models and consumption scenarios, it said.

The guideline also noted that measures should be taken to establish business streets and scenic spots with characteristics of time-honored brands to better show their charm.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
